Whole Nēdz Inc. and ACCESS Inc. will give away COVID-19 supplies to caregivers and other essential workers from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 24, at Saracen Landing. ACCESS, Inc. will also be giving away 100 bags to youth in the community, according to a news release.

This event will be drive-through only entering Saracen Landing from Pullen Street to adhere to guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC.)

Whole Nēdz is a non-profit designed to educate the community on situations that can lead to grief and loss. ACCESS is a teen pregnancy prevention agency which has served youth since 1978, according to the release.

This event is funded by contributions of the Pine Bluff Community Foundation and local churches. Details: Angela Roby at Whole Nēdz, 870-267-5822, or Annie Jasper at ACCESS, 870-535-1302.