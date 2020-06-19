A Pine Bluff resident is among Arkansas students who graduated from Oregon State University at Corvallis, Ore., in 2020, according to a news release. Honorees include:

Pine Bluff: William C. Duke, Honors Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude, earth sciences;

Bentonville: Ryan A. Ellis, Bachelor of Science, computer science;

Cabot: Hannah M. Hickam, Bachelor of Science, psychology;

Fayetteville: Aaron K. Phillips, Bachelor of Arts, German;

Little Rock: Ignace Mugabo, Doctor of Philosophy, wood science; Will P. Richardson, Master of Science, Water Resources Engineering.

More than 7,000 students earned degrees. While Oregon State’s traditional commencement ceremonies were postponed to help reduce the risk and spread of COVID-19, the graduating students are being celebrated this month online. Details: https://commencement.oregonstate.edu/.