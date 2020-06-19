Arkansas County

Tagland Group LLC was incorporated by Tammy Ann Griffin, 1636 Clearpoint Brasko Road, Stuttgart, June 9, 2020.

Cleveland County

DK Johnson Lake Rental LLC was incorporated by Carlotta Thompson, 404 S. Main St., Rison, June 10, 2020.

Desha County

Pioneros Unidos Inc. was incorporated by Erendira Arianna Vazquez, 1109 Northview St., Dumas, June 9, 2020.

Gloria Gayles: “Gg’s” Starting Five LLC was incorporated by Gloria G. Stinson-Norman, 601 Avalon St., Arkansas City, June 10, 2020.

Moodybraidz LLC was incorporated by Kanisha Evans, 906 Grandview Drive, McGehee, June 9, 2020.

Simply Safe Solutions LLC was incorporated by Moncrief D. Dodds, 241 E. Wolff St., Dumas, June 9, 2020.

Southern Suds Car Wash LLC was incorporated by Justin Wayne Robertson, 277 Independence Lane, Dumas, June 10, 2020.

Drew County

Opportunity For Change Inc. was incorporated by Ronald Russell, 312 Tanglewood Drive, Monticello, June 12, 2020.

P & P Car Wash LLC was incorporated by David Pharr, 1299 Highway 293, Monticello, June 10, 2020.

Grant County

TCS Auto & Off-Road Inc. was incorporated by Steven Anthony Allen, 92 Grant 3552, Sheridan, June 9, 2020.

Southern Printing & Manufacturing LLC was incorporated by Logan Hoffman, 201 S. Oak St., Sheridan, June 12, 2020.

Jefferson County

White Hall Savings Academy Inc. was incorporated by Shafeeq Ahmed, 137 Grizzly Bear Drive, White Hall, June 11, 2020.

Gold Boot Walkers Inc. was incorporated by Jeff Pulliam, 420 W. Fifth Ave., Pine Bluff, June 12, 2020.

Individuals Concerning Education (ICE) was incorporated by Jeremy Lamont Harris, 3 Carol, White Hall, June 12, 2020.

Pine Bluff Youth Football League was incorporated by Laverne Tyler, 2707 Howard Drive, Pine Bluff, June 9, 2020.

Dane’s Auto Group LLC, was incorporated by Robert Dane Reed, 4809 Dollarway Road, Pine Bluff, June 8, 2020.

Dollarway Liquor Mart LLC was incorporated by Amandeep A. Singh, 224 Overland Trail, White Hall, June 11, 2020.

JP & P Global Concept LLC was incorporated by Prince Enoma, 3021 S. Fir St., Unit 35, Pine Bluff, June 9, 2020.

Linsy Legacy LLC was incorporated by Latreshia Linsy, 6 Deer Horn Cove, Pine Bluff, June 12, 2020.

Lipstick & Laptops LLC was incorporated by Kendria Hayes, 4308 W. 15th Ave., Pine Bluff, June 13, 2020.

Ljjjt Contracting LLC was incorporated by James Bass, 3603 Missouri St., Pine Bluff, June 8, 2020.

Play Makaz LLC was incorporated by Ebony Jones, 800 Belmont Drive, Pine Bluff, June 11, 2020.

The Babe Cave LLC was incorporated by Shakamree Lacole Roy, 808 Shephard Drive, Unit B, White Hall, June 9, 2020.

Yashika Morris Agency LLC was incorporated by Yashika Morris, 1601 S. Bay St., Pine Bluff June 12, 2020.

Lincoln County

Barnard’s Tree Service LLC was incorporated by Thomas Barnard, 1451 Highway 212 W, Star City, June 11, 2020.

Moland Farms LLC was incorporated by Cirlee Moland Jr., 669 Broken Trail Road, Star City, June 10, 2020.