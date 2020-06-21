Community Health Centers of Arkansas are offering free COVID-19 tests for everyone, regardless of whether they have symptoms or not. The local center is Jefferson Comprehensive Care System, according to a news release.

Testing for COVID-19 is free, but insurance information is needed if patients have insurance. Regardless of insurance status, no out-of-pocket fees are charged, according to a news release.

“The 12 Community Health Centers in Arkansas are uniquely positioned to help test people from all demographic populations, but especially minority groups or those in hard-to-reach rural areas,” said LaShannon Spencer, chief executive officer of the Community Health Centers of Arkansas.

The 12 CHCs in Arkansas are: Jefferson Comprehensive Care System, Pine Bluff; Lee County Cooperative Clinic, Marianna; Mainline Health Systems, Dermott; Mid-Delta Health Systems, Clarendon; ARCare, based in Augusta; Boston Mountain Rural Health Center, Marshall; CABUN Rural Health Services, Hampton; Community Clinic, Springdale; 1st Choice Healthcare, Corning; East Arkansas Family Health Center, West Memphis; Healthy Connections, Inc., Mena; and River Valley Primary Care, Ratcliff.

Testing is offered in tents, vehicles, or in special rooms separated from regular clinic activity to safely allow everyday patient traffic. The complete list of all of the testing sites is available at http://www.chc-ar.org/coronavirus-testing-sites. Details: 1-833-508-0774.