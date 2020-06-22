• FIRST MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 4500 Faucett Road, will host the 19th anniversary of the pastor and wife, the Rev. Charles S. Boyd Sr. and Elfreda Boyd, on Zoom. The celebration will be held at 11 a.m. Sunday, June 28. The speaker will be the Rev. Laydell Jordan. The theme: “Let’s Celebrate … We’re All in this Together” is from I Corinthians 12:14.

• NEW JERUSALEM MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 1317 S. Texas St, will recognize its 2020 graduates on Sunday, June 28, during its 10 a.m. broadcast on Facebook, newjpinebluff.org and YouTube New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church Pine Bluff, Arkansas. Honorees include high school graduates: Javian Smith and Brian Steward Jr.; college graduate: Kaidra Dillard; and postgraduate: LaKesha Foote. The graduates’ recognition and morning message will be given by the pastor, the Rev. M. Kriston Wilson.

• TIMOTHY CHAPEL MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 1304 S. Apple St., will host Elder John Bynum as the featured speaker at 11 a.m. Sunday, June 28.

• NEW COMMUNITY CHURCH, 321 N. Birch St., will feature speaker Christine Allmond, a member of New Community, at 11 a.m. Sunday, June 28. New Community is adhering to guidance from the Arkansas Department of Health. Social distancing will be observed. Hand sanitizer stations are located at the entrances and exits at the church and masks are offered by ushers for those who don’t have them.

• PILGRIM MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 2507 Hill St., will open its Raven’s Nest Food Pantry on Saturday, June 27, from 8 to 9:30 a.m. or until all the food has been given away. Food will be given away on a first come, first-served basis. Participants must bring a picture identification. The pantry is a USDA distribution site and an equal opportunity provider, according to a news release.

• NEW HOPE MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH at Altheimer will give away food Friday, June 26, and Wednesday, July 1, from 1 p.m. until all the food is gone, according to a news release. Participants must live in Jefferson County and show a utility bill in their name or photo ID, according to the news release from the city of Altheimer and Arkansas Food Bank.

• ST. JOHN AME CHURCH at Pine Bluff invites the community to join them in a weekly conference call prayer for deliverance from the coronavirus crisis. The conference call will be held at 6:30 p.m. Friday, according to the pastor, Cecil L. Williams Jr. Participants must call in by 6:25 p.m. at 1-720-650-3030. The access code is 144-0205# . Details: www.facebook.com/St.JohnPineBluff.

• HYPE COMMUNITIES INC., an outreach ministry of College Heights Church of Christ, invites children to participate in a Dreamers Poetry Competition. The topic is “Making Dreams Reality.” Cash prizes are: 1st place - $100; 2nd place - $25; and 3rd place - $25. Submissions will be accepted via email at mooret6470@gmail.com through July 2. Winners will be announced July 4, according to a news release. Details: Tomekia Moore, 870-872-2229.

