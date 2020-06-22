Tommy Raff and Johnathon Hoyt earned $2,500 as the first place winners in the 23rd annual Reeling for Meals Bass Tournament at Regional Park on June 20.

The tournament is a program of Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas. All the proceeds of the tournament are used to help fund the agency’s Meals on Wheels program, a project providing hot meals to the senior citizens in the 10-county area that Area Agency serves, according to a news release.

The top 10 participants were:

1st place Tommy Raff/Johnathon Hoyt — 20.02 lbs.;

2nd place John Clark/ Brandon Rhodes —18.13 lbs.;

3rd Justin Hamilton/ Jason Stone — 16.76 lbs.;

4th Scotty Terry/Austin Terry — 16.39 lbs.;

5th Joe Spadoni III/ Joe Spadoni Jr. — 14.68 lbs.;

6th Bart Moore/Cletus Gartman — 13.87 lbs.;

7th David Norton/Larry Keen — 13.44 lbs;

8th Steve Barnett/ Chase Barnett — 13.25 lbs;

9th Mark Thornberry/Jonathan Coldiron — 13.21 lbs.;

10th Mark Spiller — 12.67 lbs.

“The tournament was originally scheduled for April, but due to COVID-19, it was postponed and rescheduled for June,” said Kathy Tynes, executive director of Area Agency. “As the state continued to open up, we decided to go ahead and have the tournament. We are thankful for the contestants that did decide to fish and the continued support of our sponsors each year.”

Samantha Stichert is the tournament director.

“In the 16 years I have been directing the tournament, this year has been particularly challenging, not only with COVID-19, but with the storms that came through Regional Park,” Stichert said. “One of the changes this year was the grab and go catfish dinner instead of using the waterfront building. There was a total of 70 boats registered for the tournament, which is lower than in past years, but the fishing conditions still made it one of the agency’s better tournaments. The agency raised approximately $16,500 after prizes.”