Eastern Connecticut State University at Willimantic, Conn., named Paulina Palomo of Gould to its Dean’s List for the spring 2020 semester. Palomo is a full-time student who majors in theatre. Dean’s List honorees must complete a minimum of 12 credits in letter-graded courses during the semester as full time students. Part-time students are eligible if they have 15 or more credits with an average GPA of 3.5 or higher, according to a news release.