To maintain the security and safety of the inmates and staff at W. C. “Dub” Brassell Adult Detention Center, inmate mail will be delivered to a new address, according to a news release from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Effective July 1, all inmate postal mail must be sent as follows: SCH - JCJ, INMATE NAME-BOOKING NUMBER (ID NUMBER), P.O. Box 2040, Pinellas Park, FL, 33781.

The inmate’s name and ID number must be clearly printed on the outside of the envelope or postcard to ensure the mail is posted to the correct account, according to the release.

All regular inmate mail (such as postcards, letters and greeting cards) will be scanned into the computer system and available to the inmates to view their postal mail via the inmate kiosks.

Legal mail, court documents, bank statements, packages and publications will continue to be sent to the jail facility directly.

Upon release, inmates can access the public website at https://www.smartjailmail.com/ and enter their inmate number and password and download their photos, messages, and postal mail for free.

The sheriff’s office recommends participants register at www.MailGuardTracker.com to receive notices when their mail is received, reviewed and viewed by the inmate.

“If your mail is rejected for any reason by the facility, you can be notified with the reason why the mail was rejected in whole, or in part,” according to the release.

Details: Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, 870-541-5351 or www.jeffcoso.org