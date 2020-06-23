Priscilla Foreman of White Hall will have help continuing to pursue her dreams as a student at Rhodes College at Memphis, Tenn., thanks to her selection as a Jimmy Rane Foundation scholar.

Foreman will be a sophomore at Rhodes this fall and is majoring in history. Foreman is among 40 Rane Foundation scholarship recipients this year, according to a June 17 news release.

While actual amounts were still being determined, scholarships range from $500 to $5,000 annually and are renewable for up to four years, a spokeswoman said.

“Financial support from this scholarship is essential to my education,” Foreman said. “I am blessed to say my parents were able to put enough money in savings through the years to get me through a couple of semesters in college.”

However, she explained that she is trying to earn the rest of her way without her parents’ financial support.

“I took up jobs back home saving money senior year of high school as a photographer, and working while in college to help support myself on campus. This scholarship money just brings me closer to my dream to graduate college debt-free with no financial burden to pay once I receive my diploma,” she said.

A 2019 graduate of White Hall High School, Foreman was named to the Rhodes Honor Roll in her first semester, is a Rhodes College CityLynx Member and member of the Black Student Association.

Her high school honors include being an Arkansas Girls State Senator and Arkansas Senate Page, and she earned the 2019 Ivy Center Leader of Excellence Award.

Her extracurricular roles included serving as vice president of the Student Council, president of the Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church Youth Usher Ministry, president of the Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA), officer of the Family Career Community Leaders of America (FCCLA), secretary of the Debate Team, secretary of the Science Club, treasurer of the Computer Science Club, member of the Leadership Council, member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA), officer of the Pine Bluff Youth Advisory Council (YAC), vice president of BETA, member of the National Honor Society, captain of the Quiz Bowl, and member of the Education Accelerated by Service & Technologies (EAST).

Foreman hopes to use her education to make a difference, according to the release.

“My passion has always been people, how they think, how they act, what motivates them. This is why in 10 years I see myself out immersed in communities trying to solve problems and interacting with communities to help publicize life-changing efforts,” she said.

The Rane Foundation is dedicated to providing college scholarships for deserving students and strengthening communities through education projects and grants.

The foundation has awarded 462 college scholarships since it was established in 2000. These scholarships are for eight semesters.

Jimmy Rane, founder of Abbeville, AL-based Great Southern Wood Preserving Inc., traditionally hosts its annual Jimmy Rane Charity Golf Tournament as the single fund-raising event for the foundation drawing corporate and individual sponsors. In keeping with COVID-19 large-event cancellations, the foundation was unable to host the fundraiser, however, the generous support of sponsors made it possible for the foundation to award the highest number of scholarships to date, according to the release.

Details: www.jimmyranefoundation.org or visit the Jimmy Rane Foundation on Facebook.