The Merrill High School – All School Reunion has been rescheduled to June 17-19, 2021. All events will be held at the Pine Bluff Convention Center, according to a news release. Details: Rosie Pettigrew, committee chair, 404-245-5436.
The Merrill High School – All School Reunion has been rescheduled to June 17-19, 2021. All events will be held at the Pine Bluff Convention Center, according to a news release. Details: Rosie Pettigrew, committee chair, 404-245-5436.
Choose the plan that’s right for you. Digital access or digital and print delivery.