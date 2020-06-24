Pine Bluff Art League announces meeting

The Pine Bluff Art League will meet from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, July 12, at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Building, 211 W. Third Ave., in Room A and B. The league will be practicing social distancing. Masks are required upon entry.

The meeting will focus on the annual “Pine Bluff Art League Exhibition” to be held at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas in August. The organization will discuss framing, presentation, fees and requirements of artwork for entry.

Forms will be available for members to fill out. Details: Claudia Spainhour at mediapinebluffartleague@gmail.com or 870-718-1058.