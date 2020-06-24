The city of Pine Bluff invites the community to attend the public forum on law enforcement and racial justice at the Pine Bluff Convention Center, from 6-7 p.m. Thursday, June 25.

The public may share their concerns about racial injustice and their recommendations for law enforcement reform. Also, the police department will discuss new law enforcement guidelines, according to a news release.

The forum will be moderated by Janice L. Roberts. Panelists will include Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley M. Washington, Pine Bluff Police Chief Kelvin Sergeant, Jefferson County Judge Gerald Robinson, Jefferson County Sheriff Lafayette Woods, community member Kymara Seals, and research specialist Matthew Pate.

Deltaplex Radio’s Oldies 101.3 will provide a limited broadcast of the forum. However, residents must attend in person to speak and participate in open discussion. Residents will also have the opportunity to complete the 2020 U.S. Census at laptop stations on site and fill out voter registration forms.

As a precaution against COVID-19, entry will be limited. Masks must be worn at all times while in the building, and social distancing will be implemented.