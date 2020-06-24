The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., reminds patrons that galleries are open again to public and several programs are planned for online participation.

The center has implemented safety guidelines, including limiting visitors to no more than 10 at any one time. All visitors (excluding ages 10 and younger) are required to wear masks, according to a news release.

Live@5: Virtual Concert — with David Ashley on July 3 (Facebook Live)

The Arts & Science Center is taking its live music series Live@5 online in July. Participants may listen to David Ashley’s vocal stylings on Friday, July 3, 5-6 p.m. Ashley is a multi-talented international artist who sings a variety of genres. He has performed with LTD, Bobby Rush, and more.

ASC will livestream the performance on its Facebook page: facebook.com/asc701, and a virtual donation box will be available for those wishing to contribute. Donations will go toward supporting ASC’s programming. Live@5 is sponsored by M.K. Distributors Inc.

“Meet the Curator” Series beginning July 9

Patrons are invited to join the Arts & Science Center on the 2nd and 3rd Thursdays in July for “Meet the Curator.” They may follow ASC on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube for an insider look into the museum, its collection, and how ASC exhibitions are created.

“Meet the Curator: How to Take Care of Your Art at Home”— Thursday, July 9, 5-6 p.m. (Facebook Live.) Participants may get key information with ASC’s Curator Chaney Jewell on how to take care of artwork at home through a livestreamed presentation on ASC’s Facebook page: facebook.com/asc701.

“Meet the Curator: Q&A with Kasten Searles” — Thursday, July 23, 5-6 p.m. (Facebook Live.) Jewell will host a Q&A with Kasten Searles whose recent paintings are inspired by the online social atmosphere. The two will livestream a discussion of her work on ASC’s Facebook page: facebook.com/asc701 Thursday, July 23, 5-6 p.m. The “Meet the Curator” series is made possible by a grant from the Harold S. Seabrook Charitable Trust and the Kline Family Foundation.

Second Saturday Family FunDay: String Art — July 11 (Facebook and Instagram)

Visitors are invited to create pin-and-thread art. They can arrange colorful thread strung between points to form fun geometric patterns. Participants may pick up a free “take & make” kit in the ASC front entrance breezeway from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, July 10, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 11.

They may follow an online tutorial with ASC Public Programs Coordinator Shakeelah Rahmaan at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 11, on Facebook.com/asc701 and Instagram.com/asc701.

ASC offers hands-on arts and science activities on the second Saturday of every month. Activities are always free and led by visiting artists, art educators, and ASC staff. This event is sponsored by The Pine Bluff Area Community Foundation, an affiliate office of the Arkansas Community Foundation, Inc.

2020 Annual Pine Bluff Art League Exhibition — Aug. 6-Sept. 12

The Arts & Science Center will host the 2020 Annual Pine Bluff Art League Exhibition beginning Thursday, Aug. 6. This long-running juried exhibition represents a selection of league members’ recent works. Visitors can see works from artists of Pine Bluff and the surrounding area. The exhibition will remain on display through Sept. 12.

Prizes will be awarded for Best in Show and First, Second, and Third Place prizes, as well as Honorable Mention. This year’s juror is Tom Richard, a professor of art at the University of Arkansas at Monticello. Richard received a Master of Fine Arts degree from State University of New York at Albany. His works exploring issues of identity and history have been exhibited throughout the nation. This exhibition is sponsored by Pine Bluff Sand & Gravel Co.

Arts & Science Center’s Virtual Summer Camps

The Arts & Science Center offers virtual summer camps. For more information and to sign up, participants may go to asc701.org/2020-summer-camps, email mhoward@asc701.org or call 870-536-3375. Scholarship applications are also available on the website. For questions about summer camps, email srahmaan@asc701.org.

Sessions include:

Art I (ages 7-11) — 10 a.m.-noon July 6-10; $75; Art II (ages 12-17) — 1-3 p.m. July 6-10; $75; Instructor: Shalisha Thomas.

CrEATe Lab (ages 10-17) — 2-4 p.m. July 13-17; $75; Instructor: Faith Anaya.

STEAM (ages 12-17) — 1-2 p.m. July 13-17; $75; Instructor: Ashley Smith.

Slam Poetry (ages 10-17) — 2-4 p.m. June 27-31; $75; Instructor: Chris James.

ABOUT ASC

The Arts & Science Center, 701 S. Main St. in Pine Bluff, is open Tuesday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and closed Sunday and Monday. The center is closing an hour early to allow staff extra time to clean and sanitize the space. For more information, see asc701.org/covid-19-visitor-info. Details: asc701.org.