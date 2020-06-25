First Baptist Church of Pine Bluff, 6501 S. Hazel St., invites the public to attend service at 11 a.m. Sunday, June 28. The message will be “What The Bible Teaches About The Return of Jesus,” according to a news release.

First Baptist is resuming Sunday morning worship service in its sanctuary, observing guidance from the Arkansas Department of Health in order to protect the health of attendees.

Services may also be viewed live at www.facebook.com/FirstPineBluff/Live. First Baptist Pine Bluff also broadcasts its services every Sunday on KLRT Fox 16 at 9 a.m. Details: www.fbcpinebluff.org or the church office at 870-534-4741.