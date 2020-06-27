Arkansas County
Rodney Williams Sr., 211 S. Columbus St., Stuttgart; filed Chapter 13 June 15, 2020.
Glennette Daniels, aka Glennette Brown, 202 Rich Smith, Apt. C 302, Stuttgart; filed Chapter 13 June 17, 2020.
Nancy Marilyn Sloate, 74 Wedinger Road, Stuttgart; filed Chapter 13 June 19, 2020.
Cleveland County
Mona Melissa King, 1080 Highway 35 South, Rison; filed Chapter 13 June 23, 2020.
Drew County
Charles Kevin Hicks, dba Hicks Surveying Inc. and Cynthia Carol Hicks, 409 Ras Pace Road, Wilmar; filed Chapter 7 June 17, 2020.
Annie Bea Wimberly, 112 S. 13th St., Wilmar; filed Chapter 13 June 19, 2020.
Jefferson County
Debra D. Cook, P.O. Box 1103, Pine Bluff; filed Chapter 13 June 15, 2020.
Marty Lynn Wooley and Carla Glynis Wooley, 19 Needles Drive, White Hall; filed Chapter 13 June 16, 2020.
Shelton Cole Graham, 6916 Whiteville Road, Pine Bluff; filed Chapter 7 June 19, 2020.
Janice R. Sanders-Mason, 2020 W. 22nd Ave., Pine Bluff; filed Chapter 7 June 19, 2020.
Johanna D. Lester-Burnss, aka Johanna D. Lester, 5804 S. Plum St., Pine Bluff; filed Chapter 7 June 22, 2020.