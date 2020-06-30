For more than 20 years, volunteers from many generous clubs and businesses in Hot Springs Village have volunteered their time and efforts to clean debris from Village roadsides. What used to be called Village Pride Day is now named Keep HSV Beautiful.

“This year we have nearly 20 teams which number around 200 participants, who have graciously stepped up to join us,” said Mary Ann Kennedy, project coordinator. “With the help of Janice Pomerleaux and Cathie Moeller, we’ve been lucky to recruit so many volunteers in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic.” As HSV’s group follows Keep Arkansas Beautiful guidelines, the state of Arkansas supplies all needed cleaning, gathering and disposal equipment at no charge.

Teams and team leaders as follows:

• Altrusa - Valerie Derryberry and Mary Kramer - Balearic from Balboa to Ponce de Leon

• Mazarron Crew - Cathie Moeller - Mazarron from Camino to Estrella Way

• Balboa Yacht Club - Jim Betts - Balboa from Balearic to DeSoto

• Board of Realtors - Linette Galbraith and Kelly Hardin, Balboa West from Balearic to Telon Way

• Boomers Rock - Dick Hudelston and Greg Dahlstrom - DeSoto West Gate to Carmona and West Villena including Balboa Beach and Marina Shoreline

• Breakfast Lions - Don Draper - Estrella Way, Monterrey, Camino, Santa Maria and Calella including Mazarron from Estrella to Monterrey

• Christ of the Hills - Neil Frevert - Levantino from Balearic to Balboa

• Couples Golf Group - Tom and Mary Ann Kennedy - Cortez Road from DeSoto to Entrada Way

• Pick Up Crew - Cathie Moeller - DeSoto from Ponce de Leon to Highway 5 and all of Maderas and Elcano

• Evening Lions - Terry and Karen Sterzik - DeSoto from Carmona to Ponce de Leon

• HSV Anglers - Mike Crew - Balearic from Fineza Way to Minorca

• Kiwanis Club of HSV - Chauncy Townsend - All of Barcelona

• Kiwanis of Greater HSV- Blair Oram - Fresno from DeSoto to Ponderosa Way, Alicante From DeSoto to Fresno and East Villena Dr from Alicante to Barcelona

• Military Officers Association - John Weidert and Jerry Nolte - Coronado Dr from Minorca to Balearic

• Rotary Club of HSV - Bud Hallinan and Bob Sweeten - Ponce from Balboa gate to DeSoto at ReMax, Carmona from Barcelona to Fresno and Minorca from Cortez to Balearic

• Sacred Heart Men’s Club - Oliver Field and Bob Bowman - Balearic from DeSoto to Fresno

• Unitarian Universalist Village Church - Kim Townsan and Warren Searls - Coretz from Barcelona to Entrada Way

• Woodworkers - Bob Villegas - Balearic from Fineza Way to Fresno

• Village Church of Christ - Gail Hammans - Balearic from Ponce to Minorca

Many of the Keep it Clean (KIC) teams clean their assigned roads 5 times a year including, Balboa Yacht Club, Couples Golf Group, Pick-Up Crew, and Evening Lions. Village Church of Christ clears their assigned road twice a year.

For more information on KHSVB go to: https://keeparkansasbeautiful.com/events/keep-hot-springs-village-beautiful-6/