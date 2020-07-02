A Fort Smith man allegedly grabbed a pedestrian by the buttocks on Wednesday morning at the University of Arkansas Fort Smith

Joseph Victor Walker was arrested by UAFS police on suspicion of felony second-degree sexual assault and misdemeanor fleeing on foot and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was held without bond in the Sebastian County Adult Detention Center on Wednesday and is set to appear in Sebastian County Circuit Court on Monday.

Second-degree sexual assault is punishable by up to 20 years in prison in Arkansas.

Police around 10 a.m. Wednesday reported Walker was riding a bicycle and assaulted the pedestrian near the Lions Den dining hall. He was in custody an hour later, according to the Police Department Twitter account.

Authorities after the arrest confirmed Walker had a felony petition to revoke bond warrant and a misdemeanor failure to appear warrant, according to arrest records.