The Arkansas Department of Health regulates the sale of food at establishments which include restaurants, bars, daycares, schools, grocery stores, convenience stores, bed and breakfast facilities, hotels/motels, mobile units and concession stands. Inspections are made unannounced by environmental health specialists.

Electronic copies of retail food inspection reports are available on the Arkansas Food Inspection Portal. To access the portal, visit the food protection page on the Arkansas Department of Health website at www.healthy.arkansas.gov.

The following are the results of food safety inspections conducted by the Jefferson County Health Unit:

• HAZEL STREET FOOD MART, 2201 W. 17th Ave. Date of follow-up inspection June 25. Sauce (43 degrees F) and pickles (44 degrees F) are out of safe temperature range. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept cold at a temperature of 41.0°F or below, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth.

• HAZEL STREET FOOD MART, 2201 W. 17th Ave. Date of follow-up inspection June 30. No violations reported.

• SANDY ACRE GROCERY, 9225 Highway 270, White Hall. Date of follow-up inspection June 26. Ham (44 degrees F), turkey (45 degrees F), and black olives (49 degrees F) in prep refrigerator and raw livers (44 degrees F) in walk in cooler are out of safe temperature range. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept cold at a temperature of 41.0°F or below, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth. Observed a leak in the nozzle of the three compartment sink in the kitchen. Sink should be repaired so that it does not leak. Some flooring in kitchen is damaged and needs to be replaced. NC Some flooring in kitchen, especially under cooking equipment, is unclean and needs to be cleaned.

• SONIC DRIVE IN, 3410 Camden Road. Date of inspection into complaint June 26. No violations reported.

• SUPER 1 FOODS deli, 2800 Hazel St. Date of follow-up inspection June 25. Chicken (47 degrees F) and chicken (55 degrees F) are out of safe temperature range. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept cold at a temperature of 41.0°F or below, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth. Observed trash cans in deli area containing food residue being stored uncovered when not in continuous use. Trash cans containing food residue should be covered when not in continuous use.

• YES Shaved Ice, 315 W. Martin Place. Date of opening inspection June 24. Facility lacks refrigerator thermometer. Food temperature measuring device shall be provided and readily accessible for use in ensuring attainment and maintenance of food temperature. No test strips observed in establishment. Test strips must be available and used to test the strength of chemical sanitizing solutions.

• KNM HOLDINGS DBA CHURCH’S CHICKEN, 1601 S. Cherry St. Date of inspection June 19. Observation: Facility lacks refrigerator [internal probe food thermometer or refrigerator thermometer]. Corrective Action: Food temperature measuring device shall be provided and readily accessible for use in ensuring attainment and maintenance of food temperature. NC Observation: Observed food residue on counter tops. Nonfood contact surfaces shall be cleaned at a frequency necessary to preclude accumulation of food residues.

• KNM HOLDINGS DBA CHURCH’S CHICKEN, 1601 S. Cherry St. Date of inspection into complaint June 19. No violations observed during time of inspection.