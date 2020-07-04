Marriages

Marriage licenses recorded in the Jefferson County Clerk’s office:

Anthony Ray Williams, 54, and Taji M. Sanders, 47, both of Pine Bluff, recorded June 29.

Robert Alan Ragar, 55, and Sara Marie Lockard, 45, both of Redfield, recorded June 29.

David Egene Borkins, 53, and Jacquline E. Roberson, 43, both of Pine Bluff, recorded June 30.

Anmolrattan Singh Bhatti, 25, and Jyoti Gaba, 27, both of White Hall, recorded July 1.

Divorces

Divorces granted according to the Jefferson County Circuit Clerk’s Office:

Dana Gately v. Wayne Gately, granted June 29.

Linda Reed v. Danny Reed, granted June 29.