Desha County

Phillips Farm & Produce LLC was incorporated by Robert Lee Phillips, 1015 Bottom Road, Dumas, June 22.

Drew County

Cooks Handyman Service Co. was incorporated by Jerry Cook, 210 S. Knox St., Dermott, June 25.

JL Property Maintenance LLC was incorporated by Joey Lepore, 205 W. Jefferson Ave., Monticello, June 25.

Kellum Investment Properties LLC was incorporated by John David Kellum, 565 Old Dermott Road, Monticello, June 23.

Shine Dance Studio LLC was incorporated by John David Kellum, 565 Old Dermott Road, Monticello, June 22.

Grant County

Brickhound Masonry LLC was incorporated by Casey Garner, 1000 Oilwell Road, Traskwood, June 24.

Jefferson County

3rd Generation Chef LLC was incorporated by James Burton McAfee II, 7619 Rosswood Road, Pine Bluff, June 25.

Branded By Brianna LLC was incorporated by Brianna Marquita Shante Cole, 1421 S. Spruce St., Pine Bluff, June 23.

DC Money 870 Enterprises LLC was incorporated by Dantral Marquaz Hence, 301 Park Place, Pine Bluff, June 24.

Eduscape LLC was incorporated by Kaneshashay Adams, 5512 W. 20th Ave., Pine Bluff, June 26.

John Moorehead Farm Estate LLC was incorporated by Edna F. Briggs, 1407 E. 43rd Ave., Pine Bluff, June 23.

Mannie-Gee Productions Inc. was incorporated by Manuel Lee Young Jr., 1609 College Manor Lane, #4, Pine Bluff, June 21.

Massanelli Heat & Air LLC was incorporated by Johnathan Reid Massanelli, 6101 Rayhan Road, Pine Bluff, June 22.

PN Studioz LLC was incorporated by Zakiyyah Monet Nance, 4420 S. Cherry St., Pine Bluff, June 25.

T Marie LLC was incorporated by Tiny Johnson, 1601 Oak St., Pine Bluff, June 26.

Teen Zone 870 was incorporated by Gloria Phiillips, 609 W. 25th Ave., Pine Bluff, June 26.

Telepsych AR PLLC was incorporated by Mahmood Hossain D O, 5907 S. Plum St., Pine Bluff, June 21.

Vibe’n Culture LLC was incorporated by Lesquincia Shamier Smith, 2301 Dianne Drive, Pine Bluff, June 25.

Xenos Dynamis LLC was incorporated by Tanika Pruitt, 403 E. 52nd Ave., Pine Bluff, June 24.

Lincoln County

Sea 2 Sea Freight Inc. was incorporated by William Stuart Lee, 10053 Highway 54 E, Star City, June 25.