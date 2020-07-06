EPHRATA, Pa. — A man involved in a fight opened fire on six people after his father gave him a rifle at their home, authorities said, leaving four people wounded.

The shooting in Ephrata occurred around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office.

Mark Ivie Jr., 20, and another man had fought a few minutes earlier near Ivie's home following an argument over a previous incident, authorities said. The man Ivie fought with was among the people he shot at, but it wasn't clear if that man was among those wounded.

Two of the shooting victims were in critical condition, while two others were hospitalized in stable condition. Another man suffered serious injuries when he was beaten by Mark Ivie Sr., 43. authorities said.

Ivie Jr. is charged with six counts each of attempted homicide, aggravated assault and conspiracy. His bail was set at $1 million.

The elder Ivie faces six counts each of aggravated assault and conspiracy. His bail was set at $750,000.

It wasn't known Monday if either man has retained an attorney.