In Hot Springs Village Police Department reports:



June 24

Police told a Cervia Lane man who had been revving his motor at 2:07 a.m. that he should shut it down for the night. Officers heard the motor when they arrived after a noise complaint. He was warned that if they had to return, he would be cited with violating the Garland County noise ordinance.

After a Chevrolet SUV rear-ended a Chevrolet pickup waiting to turn left at the DeSoto Family Recreation area at 9:54 a.m., the SUV’s driver was cited with careless/prohibited driving, and expired tags. She said she was unable to stop completely after seeing the truck. Damage: SUV, $5,000; pickup, $200

A driver ran off Carmona Road in a Honda Accord at 11:13 a.m. after she tried to make her dog return from the front seat, where he had jumped, to the back seat. Damage: $3,500

At the request of Hot Springs Police Department at 2:52 p.m., an officer looked for a pickup on Durango Lane that reportedly had been involved in a hit-and-run accident, but it was not immediately located.

After a report of a vehicle bearing only a star pass parked at Balboa ramp with an empty boat trailer at 3:02 p.m., an officer checked and found it had a valid sponsored-visitor pass, with a day-use lake pass. Star passes are issued for a specific destination only.

A Villager was concerned about a truck parked on Pinita Circle at 3:20 p.m. It was a Property Owners’ Association work vehicle.

A Mesaro Way complainant told police at 3:40 p.m. it sounded as if someone were beating on the water tank, but a responding officer found nothing suspicious.

An officer stood by a Talley Cemetary Road home at 4:48 p.m. while Garland County Sheriff’s department served 2 aggravated assault warrants.



June 25

A large gray dog, possibly a Labrator/pit bull mix, was taken to the animal shelter. A Santistaban Way resident saw the dog late June 24.

A dog was reportedly barking on Castano Drive at 2:45 p.m.

A dog was reportedly loose in the Vuelta Lane area at 3:51 p.m.

Someone in Ford F-250 reportedly threw a pizza box and beer bottles on the ground at DeSoto Dog Park around 6:20 p.m. An officer found only a pizza box.

An injured deer died on Tiburon Way after 7 p.m..

A misdemeanor harassment warrant was served on an Arias Way woman around 7:25 p.m. She was taken to Garland County jail.



June 26

West Gate staff seized a POA card that was presented by a man who was not its owner. The man soon entered through the gate in another vehicle that had a valid POA decal.

After a report of a loud party on Jardinero Drive at 9:53 p.m., an officer saw 3 vehicles in the driveway and found people on a patio speaking in a normal tone.They said they would keep the noise down.

After a report of a white SUV driven erratically westbound on DeSoto Boulevard near the East Gateat at 10:45 p.m., an officer saw it turn on Promesa Drive, where the driver said she was tired.



June 27

A firefighter and an officer assisted a man on Gusta Lane who had fallen on a steep driveway. LifeNet came and took him to a Hot Springs hospital.

A parolee who was stopped on DeSoto Boulevard shortly after entering the West Gate was charged with multiple felony charges. The officer stopped the Volkswagen Jetta because its license plate was bent over. The plate was issued for a Honda Passport. Rodney Whitaker, 55, La Vista Lane, was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, 2 counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a Class 4 controlled substance with intent to deliver and possession of a counterfeit chemical substance with intent to deliver. He reportedly told police he had fake meth as well as real meth. He was also cited for driving on a suspended license, fictitious plates and no proof of insurance.



June 28

An officer went to Lequita Place at 5:18 a.m. to assist Garland County Sheriff’s Department with a disturbance.

Responding to a report of broken windows at a McNeely Circle restaurant, an officer found a suspect, who fled on foot. The man was found in a nearby parking lot and was taken into custody.

A patrolling officer found a Dodge Durango with an empty boat trailer parked at Lake Pineda ramp at 12:34 p.m., and saw 2 undated lake user passes. The trailer had no license plate, but the truck is registered to a Village address. The ramp has a sign saying a user must pay before launching a boat.

A pit bull was reportedly loose on Sierra Drive at 1:05 p.m.

Kayakers on Lake Cortez said a pontoon boat nearly knocked them over at 1:07 p.m. The boat operator, who said he had just bought the boat, said he was at least 100 feet from the kayakers, is familiar with the lake’s speed limit and denied speeding.

A Dulzura Lane man admitted to being involved in a hit-and-run accident on Highway 7, and was taken into custody by Arkansas State Police after 3:10 p.m.

An officer kept the peace at an Ovieda Way home after 5:09 p.m. while a man retrieved his belongings.

A complainant told police it sounded as if a motorcycle wrecked on Ponce de Leon Drive around 6:22 p.m. The operator reportedly got up and left, and was not located.

A light brown female puppy of medium build was taken to the animal shelter. It reportedly had been found 3 weeks earlier at the RV park, and the caregiver had been unable to find the owner.