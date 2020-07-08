The Jefferson County Clerk’s Office has absentee ballot applications available to the public Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. for people who would like to vote by mail. Voters may also download an application on the website at www.jeffersoncountyar.gov/county-clerk, according to a news release.

The general election will be held Tuesday, Nov. 3. The last day to request an absentee ballot is Tuesday, Oct. 27. The completed absentee ballot application can be mailed, faxed, or scanned and emailed to the Jefferson County Clerk’s Office.

The mailing address is: Shawndra Taggart, Jefferson County Clerk, 101 W. Barraque St., Suite 101, Pine Bluff, AR 71601.

The fax number is 870-541-5324.

The email address is jeffersonclerk@arkansasclerks.com .

Residents have until Monday, Oct. 5, to register to vote in the November election. For questions or concerns, contact the county clerk’s office. Details: Jefferson County Clerk Shawndra Taggart, 870-541-5322.