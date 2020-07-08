The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff/AM&N Alumni, Pine Bluff/Jefferson County Chapter, will hold its monthly meeting via conference call at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, July 14.

The primary call-in number is 978-990-5000 and participant access code is 803130#

The agenda will include committee reports and updates on proposed activities for the 2020 calendar year. Also, Christopher Robinson, senior executive associate athletic director at UAPB, will provide an update on the university’s sports program plans for the 2020- 2021 academic year.

The decision to hold the conference call was based on the information, guidelines and recommendations about COVID-19. All members and prospective members are encouraged to participate in the meeting, according to the release.