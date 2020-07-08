The University of Alabama at Tuscaloosa named area students to its Spring 2020 Dean’s List or President’s List.

Honorees include: Sydney McCain of Lake Village, named to UA President’s List; Ashlyn Lambert of McGehee, named to UA Dean’s List; and Logan Ingram of Sheridan, named to UA Dean’s List.

Recipients with an academic record of 3.5 or above make the Dean’s List or those with an academic record of 4.0 (all A’s) make the President’s List. The lists recognize full-time undergraduate students, according to a news release.