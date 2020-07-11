Arkansas County
Evonne McFarland, 1526 S. Prairie St., Stuttgart; filed Chapter 13 June 30, 2020.
Antwuan Batts, 123 Commercial Drive B, Apt. B4, Stuttgart; filed Chapter 13 July 1, 2020.
Desha County
Kaylon O. Reese, P.O. Box 506, Dumas; filed Chapter 13 July 2, 2020.
Drew County
Tammy D. Rhodes, P.O. Box 134, Wilmar; filed Chapter 7 June 30, 2020.
Vickie M. O’Neal, 608 W. Speedway, Dermott; filed Chapter 13 July 6, 2020.
Grant County
David L. Harp, 1077 Grant 73, Sheridan; filed Chapter 13 June 26, 2020.
Jefferson County
Stacy A. Hall, 3419 Highway 65 South, Lot 91, Pine Bluff; filed Chapter 13 June 26, 2020.
Chad E. Hall, 600A W. Green Oaks, White Hall; filed Chapter 13 June 26, 2020.
Colton David Funderburg and Destiny Gayle Funderburg, 969 Hopper Road, Redfield; filed Chapter 7 June 26, 2020.
Armoni Griffin, 2301 W. 41st Ave., Pine Bluff; filed Chapter 7 June 29, 2020.
Symone Jackson, 2410 N. Belair Drive, Pine Bluff; filed Chapter 7 June 29, 2020.
Mittie V Henderson, 1919 S. Olive St., Pine Bluff; filed Chapter 7 July 2, 2020.
Joyce Marie Bell, 2612 S. Holly St., Pine Bluff; filed Chapter 7 July 2, 2020.
Sheneka Larell Seals, 3411 Jonquil St., Pine Bluff; filed Chapter 13 July 3, 2020.
Kelsey Tremain Owens and Mandy Lynn Owens, 502 Kelly St., White Hall; filed Chapter 13 July 3, 2020.
Lincoln County
William R Davidson, aka Bill Davidson and Mary Davidson, 69 Elk Haven Lane, Star City; filed Chapter 13 June 30, 2020.