Arkansas Fair Housing Commission invites the community to its virtual tour at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 15, via Microsoft Teams for a live 2020 FOCUS Tour Meeting.

“Don’t miss our series of online events featuring Executive Director Leon Jones Jr., who will lead an open discussion with an overview of fair housing, why fair housing is important and how you can help,” according to a news release.

The 2020 FOCUS Tour is designed to gather information, provide education, and produce tangible information on the fair housing/fair lending needs of the state of Arkansas in an effort to affirmatively further fair housing statewide.

Participants may also find the July 15 FOCUS Microsoft Teams link at:

https://teams.microsoft.com/l/meetup-join/19%3ameeting_MzYyMGY0ZDktODA1Yy00MmNiLTg0NDUtNDNiMDFiN2JkOGQ5%40thread.v2/0?context=%7b%22Tid%22%3a%225ec1d8f0-cb62-4000-b327-8e63b0547048%22%2c%22Oid%22%3a%22cb367f81-9674-46ea-ae65-443008bd009b%22%2c%22IsBroadcastMeeting%22%3atrue%7d