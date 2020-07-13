National unemployment claims hold steady with historic measures and veteran unemployment stays in step with this trend surging to 9% from just 3% at this time last year. The good news: there are organizations hiring this specific demographic with identified military-trained skill sets and they need to fill jobs NOW. Industries such as distribution, supply chain, logistics, e-commerce, data storage/broadband, pharmaceuticals, select retail are just a few of the areas of business that are rapidly hiring and in large volume.

To facilitate employment efforts for both job seekers and employers, DAV & RecruitMilitary will host the Central Region Virtual Career Fair for Veterans next Tuesday, July 14th from 11 am to 3 pm Central Time online. This free virtual event is open to ALL members of the military community, past and present, as well as military spouses and dependents. Click here to register.