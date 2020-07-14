The Altheimer City Council will have a regular teleconference meeting @6:30 p.m. today, July 14. The teleconference number is 425 436 6306 and the access number is 823889#. Use *6 to mute and unmute the phone, a spokesman said.
The Altheimer City Council will have a regular teleconference meeting @6:30 p.m. today, July 14. The teleconference number is 425 436 6306 and the access number is 823889#. Use *6 to mute and unmute the phone, a spokesman said.
Choose the plan that’s right for you. Digital access or digital and print delivery.