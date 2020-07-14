Fort Smith Mayor George B. McGill issued a statement Monday in support of Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s efforts to offer guidance to cities on a face covering mask ordinance during the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

"I really appreciate the Board of Director’s efforts to pass Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s mask mandate ordinance in a timely fashion," McGill stated. "The governor, the Arkansas Department of Health, the Arkansas Municipal League, the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, and our two local hospitals (Mercy and Baptist) strongly urge the passage of this ordinance."

The mayor went on to note that "in addition to this being a clear case of public health and safety, it’s important to remember that the governor is a strong supporter of Fort Smith."

"He’s always made sure that resources, jobs, recognition, and educational opportunities come to our region," McGill stated. "The time has come to stand strong and support our governor, a man who is a true friend of Fort Smith. Real leadership requires asking people to see beyond the narrow lens of ’me’ and encouraging them to embrace the responsibility of ’we.’ The Lord puts it so clearly in John 13:34 when he commands us to ’love one another.’"

McGill also said that wearing a mask during this time of crisis is "an act of love."

"By enduring a minor change to your routine, you will prevent germs from spreading farther and wider than they otherwise would," McGill said. "It’s my role as mayor to encourage love, kindness, decency, and respect for one another in the River Valley. Even with more people acknowledging the seriousness of this virus, I strongly believe that the best way to achieve a healthier city is to pass the governor’s mask mandate ordinance. I have complete confidence that our city administration will be thoughtful and respectful in the implementation of the governor’s ordinance. It is imperative for the health and safety of our community that the board of directors pass this ordinance at the July 21, 2020, Board Meeting or sooner if possible."