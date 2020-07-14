Bradley County Sheriff’s deputies discovered the body of Crissy Lee Jacks, 44, of 322 Buck Fever Highway (U.S. 278) in Banks on Monday, July 13.

Authorities contacted the Arkansas State Police requesting assistance, according to a State Police news release.

Based on evidence found at the residence, Special Agents of the Criminal Investigation Division are treating the case as a homicide. Jacks’ body was transported to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory where the manner and cause of death will be determined, according to the release.

It’s believed Jacks was last seen alive late Sunday, July 12, outside her home. Agents were continuing their investigation Monday night.