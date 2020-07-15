A second inmate of the Arkansas Department of Corrections died this week while being treated for COVID-19 related symptoms, according to a news release.

A prisoner of the Ouachita River Correction Unit at Malvern died Monday, July 13, at Saline Memorial Hospital at Benton. The man was in his early 70s and serving a sentence for first-degree murder, according to the release.

On Sunday, July 12, an inmate from the East Arkansas Regional Unit at Brickeys died at NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital at Jonesboro. The man was in his mid-60s and serving a sentence for sexual assault, according to the release.

Both men were undergoing treatment for COVID-related symptoms. The Department of Corrections didn’t release names of either inmate.