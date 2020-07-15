The Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas will host an online Caregivers Alzheimer’s Support Group Meeting from 11 a.m. until noon Monday, July 20, on Zoom.

The topic will be “COVID-19 and Caregiving” and the presenter will be Tonya Boyce, faith outreach representative for the Alzheimer’s Association Arkansas Chapter, according to a news release.

Participants are invited to join the discussion over Zoom at https://alz-org.zoom.us/j/97982366491?pwd=Um9yU21GbCtpSTl0d2h4QUpuT0o1QT09.

The meeting ID is: 979 8236 6491 and the password is: 826093.

Callers may also dial by location at +1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago); or US Toll-free 877 853 5247 or 888 788 0099.

Those who plan to join or for more details, should call Carolyn Ferguson at Area Agency, 870-543-6300.