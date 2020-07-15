The Task Force to Advance the State of Law Enforcement in Arkansas will convene at 10 a.m., Thursday, July 16, at the Pine Bluff Convention Center, according to a news release.

Locally, members include Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington and Tim Campbell, a 2015 graduate of the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.

The Task Force appointees, government personnel and representatives of the public who may attend are reminded the meeting will be conducted in a manner consistent with the directives issued by the Arkansas Department of Health, specifically health screening prior to entering the meeting, the use of respiratory masks and exercising social distancing.