House of Bread Deliverance Church, 500 S. Main St., will host its regular monthly food distribution program in a drive-thru set up at 1:30 p.m. Monday, July 20.

Because of COVID-19, the church will observe social distancing guidelines. All persons will stay in their vehicles while the volunteer staff load in their food supply, according to a news release.

House of Bread is seeking the support of the city and the aid of the police department to assist with traffic flow.

The route to the church includes traffic coming in from South Main and from Fifth Avenue proceeding down Fifth and turning left into the 3-stall driveway near the church.

Current customers will only need to roll down the passenger window and present their ID. Their food will be loaded in the back seat or trunk of their vehicle.

New customers are being asked to come by the church on or before Sunday, July 19, to complete a registration form to be in the count of the 200 minimum boxes that are prepared. New customers can also go online to download the registration form at www.houseofbreadark.org.

House of Bread is asking that there be only one person in each car to help comply with social distancing guidelines.

Details: 870-872-2196, houseofbread0894@sbcglobal.net or www.houseofbreadark.org.