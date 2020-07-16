Special to The Commercial

Harding University at Searcy will recognize more than 800 graduates during a virtual ceremony Saturday, Aug. 15, including students from Southeast Arkansas.


Graduates include:


Caitlin McGough of Pine Bluff, who earned a Bachelor of Arts in communication sciences and disorders;


Shelley Smith of Pine Bluff, who received a doctorate in pharmacy;


Annamarie Stearns of Dumas, who obtained a Bachelor of Science in health sciences;


Riley Smith of Stuttgart, who received a Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting and finance;


Amy Dreher of Star City, who earned a Master of Arts in Teaching in secondary with a teaching license;


David Dalton of Pine Bluff, who received a Master of Science in clinical mental health counsel;


Nicholas Hill of DeWitt, who received a doctorate in educational leadership.