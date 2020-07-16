Arkansas Health Secretary Nate Smith at Wednesday’s press conference said the number of active coronavirus (COVID-19) cases decreased to 6,439. There were 564 new cases on Wednesday, but 679 recoveries.

As far as new cases go, Sebastian County was the second-highest county in the state with 52 new virus cases on Wednesday. All week, Sebastian County has been one of the highest counties in the state for new cases.

On Tuesday, the seven-day rolling average of new cases hit an all-time high, but went down on Wednesday.

Hospitalizations continued to rise and reached 458 with 94 patients on ventilators. As of Wednesday, there were 335 deaths.

Smith noted that healthcare professionals are learning more about the persistent effects that impact those who recover from COVID-19. He spoke about a young man who was experiencing breathing problems even after recovering.

Smith also commented on the low percentage of Arkansans who have been infected at approximately 1%. He used the example of a fire in a house, that one doesn’t ignore a fire even if it’s small.

U.S. Rep. French Hill, R-Little Rock, was in attendance Wednesday and said, "Masks are critical." Hill also shared his desire for the country to use the Defense Production Act to stock up on medical supplies and testing agents.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson acknowledged that the people of Arkansas are weary of COVID-19 and included himself in that group. However, he also pointed out that it will end when there is a vaccine and encouraged Arkansans to stay vigilant.