The Pine Bluff/Jefferson County Public Library has a subscription to TumbleBookLibrary, an online collection of e-books for children, and it’s available free through Saturday, Aug. 1.

People can access the collection from home. TumbleBookLibrary’s e-books can encourage tech-savvy children to enjoy reading, according to a news release.

“There are over 250 animated, talking picture books,” according to the release. “The site also features Spanish and French books, read-along chapter books, non-fiction books, and exciting games and puzzles. We hope that you will get the chance to check out the collections with your children.”

There are no downloads. Books can be streamed directly to devices with internet connections.

To log in to the collection: visit www.TumbleBookLibrary.com. The username is jeffersoncountylibrary and the password is trial. People may also visit the library’s website or Facebook page for instant access at https://www.tumblebooklibrary.com/auto_login.aspx?U=JeffersonCountyLibrary&P=trial.