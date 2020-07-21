Voting machine testing for the Barling Municipal Primary Election took place at the Parker Annex of the Sebastian County Courthouse on Monday.

Richard Bracken and Frank Bright are two of a small team who test the machines and their programming to make sure the right number of candidates show up on the express-vote machine and the right number of results run through the printers.

According to Bright, tampering with a voting machine is "not real easy" due to the fact that all machines are kept under lock at an office only accessible by keypad or someone opening the door from the inside.

Tablets are used to check in voters and confirm their identity. A unique ballot is then printed for the individual to insert into the express-vote machine.

Bracken demonstrated that he checks to make sure the right number of candidates show up on a screen. He then selected various candidates, checking that the correct selections print out on the returned ballot.

Then Bracken took the ballot to a counting machine, where voters insert their completed ballots. This machine prints out a result as the ballot is counted and dropped into a lock box.

Paper ballots are kept for three years for auditing purposes, if a counting machine is called into question.

On election day, it’s up to voters to confirm that correct selections print out on their ballot before submission.

All express-voting machines for Sebastian County will be tested again before the November election. The larger, national election calls for more machines and more in-depth testing compared to the upcoming Barling election.

Due to the singular nature of the Barling primary, only a few of the 250 express-vote machines will be used.

Sebastian County started using electronic voting machines in the 2016 election.