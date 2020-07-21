The Pine Bluff School District is hosting a series of community meetings by Zoom from 6-7 p.m. Thursday, July 23, July 30, and Aug. 6, according to a news release.

The following topics will be discussed:

• Transportation;

• Food service;

• Instructional delivery system;

• Uniforms;

• Internet accessibility;

• Safety concerns;

• Other concerns.

“During these conversations, the community will have an opportunity to ask questions as well as provide feedback. Please join us for the first community conversation on July 23 at 6 p.m.” according to the release.

Participants should use the following link to access the ZOOM webinar: https://zoom.us/j/92561101364 .