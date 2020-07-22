Go Forward Pine Bluff is rescheduling the Delta Celebration Series of Festivals and Events for 2021, according to a July 23 news release.

The events included Forward Fest Blues, Batter, and Brew; Homecoming Showcase; Mistletoe Magic; and King Cotton Holiday Classic.

The decision was made after considering the pandemic, according to the release from Tavante Calhoun Sr., GFPB Quality of Life coordinator.

“Go Forward Pine Bluff, in partnership with the City of Pine Bluff, continues to monitor and navigate the uncertain aspects of the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result of the heightened public safety measures and economic hardship, the Delta Celebration Series of Festivals and Events will be rescheduled for 2021,” according to the release.

The series of festivals and events is a significant component within the Quality of Life pillar of Go Forward, according to the release.

“The mandates and health provisions set forth by the Centers for Disease Control, and local and state government, work to ensure public safety. Specific 2021 dates will depend on our community’s ability to reduce or eliminate the spread of COVID-19 through all current and future recommended practices,” according to the release. “Go Forward Pine Bluff would like to thank the sponsors and partners of the Delta Celebration Series. Although new challenges abound, we will continue to celebrate the Delta as we Move Forward.”

ABOUT GO FORWARD

Go Forward Pine Bluff started as a grassroots effort of a group of 100 diverse volunteers – age, race, gender, economic stature – who spent 2016 developing a strategic plan to grow the tax base of the community based on four pillars: Economic Development, Education, Government and Infrastructure, and Quality of Life.

“The GFPB Plan is funded by a 7-year 5/8th cent sales tax that was passed overwhelmingly by 70% of the voters, business investments, private donations, and grants. A public-private partnership was formed with the City of Pine Bluff to ensure the funding is utilized appropriately to implement the 27 initiatives in the Plan. GFPB seeks to increase the revenues of the city, retain population, relocate population, and attract tourism and consumers. Our goal is to establish the necessary working relationships to move Pine Bluff forward. GFPB received the 2018 Pine Bluff Commercial Reader’s Choice Award for Best Innovative Workplace,” according to the release.

Details: www.goforwardpb.org.