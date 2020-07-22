The Pine Bluff of the NAACP will resume membership meetings via Zoom at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 28, according to a news release.

Discussion will include the election of delegates and alternates to the 111th National NAACP Virtual Convention.

Several weeks ago, the Pine Bluff NAACP Branch Executive Committee, following the guidance provided by the National NAACP Office, suspended in-person branch meetings in order to protect the membership and slow the spread of COVID-19, according to the release.

The Zoom link for the Pine Bluff NAACP Membership meeting will be sent to members who respond that they plan to attend the Zoom meeting. A previous notice contained an incorrect email address to respond. The correct address is pbnaacp@yahoo.com.