Work on Interstate 530 exit ramps will require temporary closures at Pine Bluff beginning Sunday, July 26, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT.)

Weather permitting, crews will put the following lane closures in place and detours will be utilized to help route traffic:

I-530 Southbound Exit Ramp to Harding Avenue (Exit Ramp 46) will be closed starting Sunday, July 26, to allow crews to complete repair work on the bridge approach. This closure is expected to last approximately one week, according to the news release.

I-530 Southbound Exit Ramp to South Olive Street (Exit Ramp 43) will be closed starting Tuesday, July 28, to allow crews to remove and replace the concrete pavement on the exit ramp. This closure is expected to last approximately two weeks.

Traffic will be controlled by traffic cones and signage. Drivers should exercise caution when approaching and traveling through all highway work zones, according to the release.

Additional travel information can be found at IDriveArkansas.com or ARDOT.gov. People may also follow the agency on Twitter @myARDOT.