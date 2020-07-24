Registration is now open for the 2020 Jefferson County Master Gardeners Training Program.

The Jefferson County Cooperative Extension Service and the Jefferson County Master Gardeners will host their annual Basic Master Gardener Training at the Jefferson County Extension Office, 500 Idaho St., starting Wednesday, Sept. 2.

The training course will be held five Wednesdays on Sept. 2, 9, 16, 23, 30. Classes will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Pre-registration and the $100 course fee are required to attend, according to a news release. The deadline to register is Monday, Aug. 17.

The Jefferson County Master Gardeners New Master Gardeners’ program will include 40 hours of basic training on various horticultural topics including landscaping, lawns, fruit trees, bushes and vines, vegetable and flower gardening, alternative gardening methods, soil treatment, insect, pest, fungus and herb controls.

A Master Gardener is first a person who enjoys the rewards of gardening and sharing that knowledge and expertise to better their community through volunteer service, according to the release.

After completing the Basic Master Gardener Training, the new Master Gardener continues to learn information and skills by participating in the various Master Gardener programs and projects offered by the Jefferson County Master Gardeners.

The Master Gardener program is coordinated through the University of Arkansas Extension Service in more than 50 Arkansas counties.

To request a Master Gardener Application or to ask questions, call the Jefferson County Cooperative Extension at 870-534-1033 or fax 870-534-1283. The deadline to register is Monday, Aug. 17.

