A Pine Bluff man was arrested July 23 in connection with the July 16 homicide of Omarr Amos, 45.

Christopher Edmonds, 37, was booked into the Jefferson County Jail and faces a capital murder charge, according to a July 24 news release from the Pine Bluff Police Department.

Police were dispatched to 1203 Nebraska St. in reference to a possible shooting July 16. Officers found Amos unresponsive inside the residence. Amos was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the release.

“The Arkansas State Crime Laboratory provided an autopsy report which stated Mr. Amos died from severe blunt force trauma caused by multiple blows from a blunt force object,” according to the release.