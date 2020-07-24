• NEW COMMUNITY CHURCH, 321 N. Birch St., will host the fourth Sunday service at 11 a.m. Sunday, July 26. The featured speaker will be E.L. Franklin, apostle of New Bethel #1 Outreach Ministry. Everyone is invited to attend. New Community observes social distancing. The ushers pass out masks and hand sanitizers are stationed at the doors.

• FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH OF PINE BLUFF, 6501 S. Hazel St., is worshipping in its sanctuary. The community is invited to attend at 11 a.m. Sunday and the subject will be, “What the Bible Teaches About the Marriage Supper of the Lamb,” as described in Revelation chapter 19. First Baptist observes guidance from the Arkansas Department of Health to protect the health of attendees. Face masks are available at the two main entrances. Service can also be viewed live at www.facebook.com/FirstPineBluff/Live. First Baptist Pine Bluff also broadcasts its services every Sunday on KLRT Fox 16 at 9 a.m. Details: www.fbcpinebluff.org or 870-534-4741.

• HOUSE OF BREAD DELIVERANCE CHURCH, 500 S. Main St., will give away school supplies and lunches in a drive-thru set up Saturday, July 25, from 1-3 p.m. or until all bags are handed out, according to a news release. The bags are for children 5-18 years old. The child must be present in the vehicle to receive a bag. The church will observe social distancing guidelines. Everyone must stay in their vehicles while the volunteer staff load the school bags into the vehicles. Details: Marshell White or Saint Mary Harris, House of Bread apostle, at 870-872-2196, or visit houseofbread0894@sbcglobal.net.

• PILGRIM MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 2507 Hill St., will open the Raven’s Nest Food Pantry on Saturday, July 25, from 8 to 9:30 a.m. or until all the food has been given away. Food will be handed out on a first come, first-served basis. Participants must bring picture identification. The pantry is a USDA distribution site and an equal opportunity provider, according to a news release.

• UNION MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH,U.S. 63 North at Altheimer, will give away food in a drive-thru event Tuesday, July 28, from 11 a.m. until all the food is gone. Participants must wear masks and stay in their vehicles to receive the food. The pantry will use social distancing and residents are urged to obey the pantry workers and the rules of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to spokeswoman Ruthene Kelley. Details: 870-413-8295.

• UNITY CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP CHURCH, 2712 S. Bay St., invites the community to its free Small Business and Personal Financial Education classes at 7 p.m. Tuesdays. Recent subjects included “The Importance of Having a Financial Plan” and “Financial Literacy.” The church is practicing social distancing and will have hand sanitizer wipes available.