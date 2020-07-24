Jefferson County Sheriff Lafayette Woods Jr. issued condolences on the death of Justice of the Peace Dr. Herman Ginger.

“I am saddened to learn of the passing of the Honorable Herman Ginger, who passed away today (July 24),” Woods said in a news release.

“Dr. Herman H. Ginger, 78, was an optometry specialist in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, and served as District 6 Justice of the Peace for Jefferson County. During his terms on the Quorum Court, he has served as chairman of the Finance Committee and the Public Safety/Emergency Services Committee. He has also served on the Community Development and Grants Committee and the Solid Waste/Recycling Committee,” Woods said.

“Ginger, a native of Jefferson County, practiced optometry in Pine Bluff for 48 years. He graduated from the University of Arkansas at Monticello and earned a doctoral degree in optometry from Southern College of Optometry at Memphis, Tenn. He has been a member of the Arkansas Optometric Association and American Optometric Associations for more than 40 years and served as president of the Arkansas Optometric Association and on the national committee structure of the American Optometric Association.

“I offer my sincere condolences to the Ginger family and friends during this difficult time. Our thoughts and prayers are with you,” he said.

Funeral arrangements had not been announced when the news release was issued.