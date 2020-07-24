The White Hall School District and Nabholz Construction invite the public to attend a groundbreaking for a new safe room (storm shelter) at Hardin Elementary School at Redfield. The ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. Monday, July 27, according to a news release.

“This will be the first of four safe rooms installed at different elementary schools across the district,” according to the release. “Gandy Elementary, Taylor Elementary, and Moody Elementary — all located in White Hall — will have similar storm shelters, all designed using FEMA standards. The facilities will all be of comparable size, and will be built using insulated concrete forms, bar joists, and a slab on metal deck roof structure. Each interior will have a pair of restrooms and a large open area.”