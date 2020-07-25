With approximately three months left for residents to respond to the 2020 census, Gov. Asa Hutchinson had several leaders join him to discuss the importance of filling out the census. One of the leaders was Fort Smith’s Mayor George McGill.

As of Friday, Sebastian County was in the top ten counties in the state for responses at 62.3%. Greenwood was the tenth top town in the state with a 71.4% response rate.

McGill pointed out that response numbers determine all federal funding for education, road work and elder care.

Hutchinson pointed out the census is in the constitution and Arkansas wants everyone to be counted regardless of race or citizenship.

When speaking about COVID-19, Hutchinson shared that there were 990 new COVID-19 cases on Friday. The governor urged people to follow guidelines, especially over the weekend when people relax and ignore safety guidelines.

Sebastian County was the fifth highest county with 38 new COVID-19 cases and four new hospitalizations.

With the new rise in cases, the seven-day rolling average reached an all-time high. There was also a slight rise in active cases, but not enough to pass the high in that category.

Of the 497 patients in the hospital, 109 were on a ventilator. Hospitals still had adequate capacity as of Friday.

After several days on a downward trajectory, the number of tests administered by commercial labs were back on the rise. Acting Health Secretary Jose Romero pointed out that the rise in testing was "an opportunity to change the curve" where more testing available would allow more contact tracing.

Hutchinson shared that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has released their guidelines for students to return to school. The CDC states that the preferable positivity rate for reopening schools should be close to 5%.

The governor stated that Arkansas is headed in that direction, but there was a possibility to require online learning at points throughout the school year.

Hutchinson continued to point out that safety is an individual responsibility and no area of the state is exempt.