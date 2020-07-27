Entergy Corp. and the Entergy Charitable Foundation contributed $847,682 to 168 nonprofit organizations in Arkansas during the first half of 2020. The local funds are part of Entergy’s year-to-date contributions of $8.7 million to 915 nonprofit organizations across the company’s service area, according to a news release.

“Entergy Arkansas employees and shareholders are invested in building communities, not only for our customers, but also because it’s where we live, work, shop and play,” said Laura Landreaux, president and chief executive officer. “In any given year, our donations help a wide range of those in need, from food pantries to United Way chapters that fund local partners like hospital auxiliaries and shelters for abused women and children.

The grants provided funding and support for broad-based initiatives ranging from education and workforce development to poverty solutions, the arts and community improvement initiatives in regions served by Entergy in Arkansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York and Texas. All contributions come from shareholders.

“This spring, our largest cash grant of more than $250,000 was given to the Salvation Army for The Power to Care program, followed by $100,000 to the Arkansas Community Foundation for COVID-19 relief,” Landreaux said. “These two are among the largest statewide nonprofits in the state and can provide help to a greater number of individuals hit hardest during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Several year-to-date contributions in Arkansas include:

Arkansas Community Action Agencies Association - $50,000;

Children’s Advocacy Centers of Arkansas - $25,000;

Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund - $15,000;

AR Kids Read - $10,000.

Working with community partners, Entergy’s social responsibility initiatives delivered more than $100 million in benefits to communities in 2019.

For details about the Entergy Charitable Foundation grants, including application, deadline and eligibility details, visit the Entergy website, https://www.entergy.com/csr/giving/